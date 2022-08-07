‘The Daily Show’ Eyes Midterms As Audience Return Has “Energized” Late-Night Series – Contenders TV: The Nominees

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah returned to its old home in March and brought back a studio audience for the first time in two years.

Correspondent Desi Lydic, who earned an Emmy nomination for her “Desi Lydic: Foxsplains” segment, said during Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event that it “feels so good” to be back at 733 11th Ave. in New York.

Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage

“We missed it so much,” she said. “I think Trevor and all the correspondents really miss being with the audience. It’s a completely different experience. It really energizes the show.”

Lydic added they learned plenty of things filming their own homes and in the studio without an audience. “It’s a real testament to our writers, our editors, our producers and to Trevor that we’ve been able to discover new things that we can implement in the show that we didn’t have before. It’s been a really, really cool last couple of years creatively, but humanity-wise, it was incredibly challenging.”

Lydic was speaking on a virtual panel alongside supervising producer and segment director Ramin Hedayati, writer Christiana Mbakwe and editor Nikolai Johnson.

The team is bringing the show to Georgia for the midterm elections and is excited to be hosting at the Tabernacle – the first time that they’ve been able to get out on the road in a big way since the pandemic started.

“Georgia is a huge, pivotal state when it comes to elections and will be this this season,” said Hedayati. “We’ll be doing the show in a huge theater with triple the amount of people in it, so there’s be big energy, big theater. The correspondents are going to be doing pieces on the ground there, it’s going to be really exciting.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.