‘The Conners’: Michael Fishman Exits Ahead Of Season 5

BURBANK, CA - MARCH 23: Michael Fishman attends the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" at Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Michael Fishman will exit ABC’s The Conners ahead of the show’s fifth season. Although there are no plans for Fishman to return, Deadline understands the door remains open for guest appearances in the future.

Fishman portrayed the role of DJ Conner in the original series, Roseanne, across the show’s 10 seasons and for four seasons on the show’s spinoff, The Conners.

TVLine, which also broke the news of Fishman’s departure, confirms Jayden Rey, who plays Fishman’s small-screen daughter, will remain a series regular. DJ’s wife Geena Willams Conner was written out of the show when Maya Lynne Robinson exited after Season 1.

Fishman spent time behind the camera on The Conners serving as the director on 5 episodes and appeared in front of the camera in 36 episodes.

The remainder of the cast including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, and Ames McNamara is set to return when Season 5 kicks off on September 21.