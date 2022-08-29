‘The Cleaning Lady’: Naveen Andrews Joins Season 2 Cast

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Actor Naveen Andrews from Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

Fox’s The Cleaning Lady has added Emmy nominee Naveen Andrews (The Dropout, Lost) to its Season 2 cast as a series regular. The show returns with new episodes on Monday, Sept. 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Andrews will portray Robert Kamdar, Nadia’s (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between her and Arman (Adan Canto). Standing to lose everything, Arman has to fight to keep his world — and his dignity — intact, while determined to rebuild his life under the worst of circumstances.

Season 2 picks up with Thony (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to locate her son, Luca (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, Marco (Ivan Shaw). Finding herself battling against the clock, Thony enlists the help of FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson) in a desperate attempt to save the child before Marco flees the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving Chris (Sean Lew) forces Fiona (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of how far a mother will go to protect her child.

Thony will also utilize her expertise as a doctor to find ways to help her underserved community. However, as she continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, she once again crosses the moral line into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas.

The series also stars Faith Bryant as Jaz. Season 2 guest stars this season also includes Chelsea Frei and Liza Weil.

The Cleaning Lady was Fox’s most-watched drama debut in two years, largely driven by digital viewers. The network said it was its No. 1 multiplatform audience for a new show last season with its debut episode receiving 12.9M multiplatform viewers.

The series is based on the Argentine series La Chica Que Limpia developed by Miranda Kwok and produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Executive producers Kwok and Melissa Carter will serve as co-showrunners for Season 2. Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also executive produce.

Andrews most recently co-starred in the Hulu limited series The Dropout, alongside Amanda Seyfried. He also starred in Netflix’s Sense8 from writers, directors, and producers by the Wachowskis. Additionally, he appeared alongside Naomi Watts in the film Diana in the role of Hasnat Khan.

Andrews is perhaps best known for his featured roles in the hit TV series, “Lost,” a project that earned him an Emmy nomination, as well as the1996 film, The English Patient.