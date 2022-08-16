‘The Cleaning Lady’: Eva De Dominici Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of Fox Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Nadia Morales on the upcoming season of The Cleaning Lady. Eva De Dominici, who recurred as the character in Season 1, has been upped to series regular for Season 2 of the Fox series.

Eva De Domenici Chris Shintani

De Dominici’s Nadia is Arman’s (Adan Canto) wife, who manages the exclusive cigar club La Habana with her husband. After watching her marriage steadily threatened by Arman’s involvement with Thony (Élodie Yung), this season the tables get turned. When Arman becomes embroiled in a dangerous situation, Nadia reaches out to a former lover for help, and he quickly becomes intent on winning Nadia back by any means necessary. Caught between two powerful men, each with their own agenda, Nadia’s loyalties are soon put to the test, especially as Arman starts to let Thony back into his world and his heart.

The Cleaning Lady stars Yung as Thony, a doctor who comes to the US for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

The series was developed by executive producer Kwok and executive-produced by showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), and executive producers Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez. It was produced in partnership between Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

De Dominici previously starred in the sci-fi noir feature Cosmic Sin on Netflix. Her other recent credits include CBS’s Hawaii 5-0 and Barry Anderson’s thriller Soviet Sleep Project. In television, she starred in the TNT Latin America drama series Fragile Bodies. De Dominici is repped by Gersh and Untitled.

Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady premieres September 19 on Fox.