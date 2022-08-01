‘The Boys’: Cameron Crovetti Upped To Series Regular, Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward Also Cast In Amazon Series

More supes are joining The Boys. Amazon is rounding out cast for the upcoming fourth season of Emmy-nominated superhero series The Boys, from Sony Pictures TV and Amazon Studios. Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol) and Susan Heyward (Orange Is The New Black) join as new series regulars for the upcoming season, and Cameron Crovetti, who recurred as Ryan, son of Homelander (Antony Starr) in Seasons 2 and 3, has been promoted to series regular for Season 4. Crovetti has appeared in eight episodes over both seasons.

Curry will portray Firecracker and Heyward will play Sister Sage.

Based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltz

Crovetti’s breakout role came at the age of 8, playing one of the twin sons of Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard’s characters, alongside his real-life twin brother Nicholas, in HBO’s Big Little Lies. He can next be seen starring opposite Naomi Watts and his twin brother Nicholas in Prime Video’s film Goodnight Mommy directed by Matt Sobel. He recently completed filming the anticipated action-thriller Boy Kills World in South Africa. Crovetti is repped by Industry Entertainment, Osbrink Agency, Metaverse Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Curry recently starred as the female lead, Katherine in The Lost Symbol opposite Eddie Izzard and Ashley Zukerman, in the Imagine/CBS series on Peacock. She recently wrapped shooting the co-lead role of Marissa opposite Finn Wittrock and Rita Wilson in Start Without Me, directed by Joel Gretsch. She previously starred as the female lead of Sony/Amazon’s The Tick, opposite Griffin Newman and Peter Serafinowicz. Curry is repped by Thruline and Ziffren Brittenham.

Heyward most recently starred on OWN series, Delilah, and will next be seen on the Apple TV+ series, Hello, Tomorrow. She is best known for her breakout performance on the final two seasons of Orange Is The New Black on Netflix as Tamika Ward. Heyward is repped by A3 Artists Agency.

The Boys franchise also now includes the Emmy nominated eight-episode anthology animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, now streaming on Prime Video, as well as the anticipated spin-off Gen V, set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes, which is currently in production.