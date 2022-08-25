‘The Boys’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins Season 4 Cast

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Supernatural) has joined the cast of Amazon’s The Boys for Season 4 as a recurring guest star. Details regarding the character he will play remain under wraps.

His work on the series will reunite Morgan with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke who serves as showrunner of The Boys. During his time on the CW series he portrayed John Winchester in a recurring capacity.

Kripke recently spoke about his attempts to secure Morgan’s participation in the new season, telling E! News, “Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking. We’re trying to figure out something for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that.”

Morgan can be seen in AMC’s The Walking Dead, which is currently airing its 11th and final season. Following the conclusion of the hit zombie series, Morgan will reprise the role of antagonist Negan in the upcoming spin-off series Dead City set to premiere in 2023.

Other recent projects include Friday Night in with The Morgans, which premiered in April 2020 on AMC. The talk show was produced and hosted by Morgan and his wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan, and was filmed from their home in upstate New York during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional small screen credits include Grey’s Anatomy for ABC, Magic City on Starz, and Showtime’s Weeds.

On the film side, recent credits include Warner Brother’s Rampage directed by Brad Peyton alongside Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris; Walkaway Joe alongside David Strathairn and under the direction of Tom Wright; The Postcard Killings with Famke Janssen for director Danis Tanovic; horror film The Unholy based on the best-selling James Herbert novel Shrine.