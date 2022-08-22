The Black List And Google Announce New Black Voices Fellowship

EXCLUSIVE: The Black List and Google on Monday unveiled the joint creation of the Black List x YouTube Originals Black Voices Creator Fellowship.

The inaugural fellowship will provide financial grants and creative support to four television writers who can write exceptionally and authentically about the Black experience, in developing proofs of concept for a television show pitch.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Black List on a program that seeks to identify and nurture the next wave of creatives from underrepresented communities. As part of Google’s commitment to help build a world where everyone can belong, our team looks forward to providing these talented artists with equitable access to resources that can serve as a key to unlocking a world of opportunity,” said DeMira Pierre, Creative Executive, Impact & Racial Justice, YouTube Originals.

Each chosen writer will receive $40,000 for the purpose of producing a proof of concept and developing a pitch for their television series that authentically reflects the Black experience. During the course of six months, the Black List and Google will also pair each fellowship recipient with a showrunner mentor.

“It’s no small thing for writers to have access to substantial financial resources to further realize their artistic ambitions without sacrificing their ownership of that work in order to get them,” said Black List founder Franklin Leonard. “We’re overjoyed that we’re partnered with YouTube Originals to provide exactly that to four writers who are telling these sorts of stories. I can’t wait to see what comes of it.”

Beginning today, writers who have not had previously compensated script-writing work produced in their film or television careers will be able to opt into consideration via the Black List website through December 15. At that time, the Black List will choose up to 15 shortlisted writers whose work and initial series pitches will be shared with YouTube Originals, who will decide the fellowship recipients in February 2023.

The partnership was brokered by UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, the brand consulting division of UTA, which represents Google.

Additional information is available here.