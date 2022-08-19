‘The Big Cigar’: Emmy Winner Glynn Turman To Play Huey P. Newton’s Father In Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement) has joined Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton limited series The Big Cigar as a recurring guest star. He’ll be part of an ensemble led by André Holland, which also includes Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Jordane Christie, Moses Ingram and Olli Haaskivi, as previously announced.

Based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, the six-episode series tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.

Turman is set for the role of Huey’s ailing father, Walter — a man he reveres, who worked multiple jobs over the course of his life to support his family.

The Big Cigar‘s showrunner is NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws, The Kings of Napa). Winning Time‘s Jim Hecht penned the show’s first episode, with Don Cheadle directing and executive producing the first two. The show hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions are under an overall deal. Barrois and Hecht are executive producing alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector (Little America) through their production company Epic, a division of Vox Media Studios.

Turman is a two-time Emmy nominee who won in 2008 for a guest role on HBO’s In Treatment, pulling his second nom in 2019 for a guest part on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. The actor has most recently been seen on such series as Women of the Movement, Fargo and Mr. Mercedes, and in films like George C. Wolfe’s Oscar winner Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Gavin O’Connor’s The Way Back. He recently wrapped roles in the films Rustin (Netflix) and Eighty for Brady (Paramount/Endeavor Content), is currently in production on Disney+’s series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and will next be seen in a series regular role on Hulu’s Black Cake.

Turman is represented by Innovative Artists and The Rosenzweig Group.