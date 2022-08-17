‘The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach Joins Sarah Paulson In Searchlight’s Horror Thriller ‘Dust’

EXCLUSIVE: Ebon Moss-Bachrach is set to join Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford in horror thriller Dust. Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are directing the pic, which was penned by Crouse.

The film will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced. Principal photography is set to begin late this month. Paulson also is exec producing.

Dust follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters. She becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing. SVP Acquisitions & Production Chan Phung, Director of Development Zahra Phillips and Creative Affairs Manager Daejione Jones are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Moss-Bachrach most recently was seen in FX’s The Bear, where he co-stars opposite Jeremy Allan White. The series has become one of the breakout hits of the summer and has been renewed for a second season. He also was seen in the Emmy-nominated series The Dropout. He is repped by UTA and Barking Dog Entertainment.