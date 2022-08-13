Teddy Ray Dies: Rising Comic On HBO Max’s ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Was 32

Teddy Ray, whose viral social media presence marked him as a comedy star to watch, died Friday at age 32. Details on the cause and location have not yet surfaced.

Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central, who shared the caption, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

A regular at comedy clubs across the country, he was a social media star on YouTube and other outlets. He had a following of nearly 200,000 across various platforms.

He performed at HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles on June 23 at “The Young OGs Comedy Show.”

In addition to standup, Ray was a writer and actor on the comedy series How to Be Broke, appearing in six episodes in 2017-2918. He also appeared in a 2021 episode of the improv comedy courtroom show Cancel Court, and the HBO Max series Pause with Sam Jay.

Fans poured out tributes to Ray on social media, led by Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, who left a message on Ray’s final Instagram post. “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy.”

Stand-up comic and Emmy winner Katt Williams called Ray “brilliant,” and Issa Rae shared an image of a white heart emoji placed over a snap of Ray smiling to her Instagram Stories.

Rae’s media company, Hoorae, also paid tribute to Ray, who worked with the brand.

“Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!,” read a Twitter post from the organization.

Details on survivors or memorial plans were not immediately available.