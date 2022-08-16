‘Ted Lasso’ Exec Producer Jamie Lee Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Ted Lasso executive producer and comedian Jamie Lee has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for representation.

Emmy, Peabody, WGA, PGA and Critics Choice Award winning Lee is coming off her second Emmy nomination for Apple’s Ted Lasso. She began as a supervising producer in Season 1, was a co-executive producer in the most recent second season and will serve as executive producer in the upcoming third season.

Lee just wrapped filming the indie feature Plan B, starring opposite Jon Heder, and has a comedy series in development at Showtime, in she will write, star and executive produce. She also recently served as co-executive producer on Peacock’s Killing It, starring Craig Robinson and created by Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. She served as a producer on the Judd Aptatow-produced HBO Series Crashing, and also starred as Ali Reissen, the female lead, opposite Pete Holmes.

The Wedding Coach, hosted, executive produced and adapted by Lee from her book Weddiculous, premiered on April 7 on Netflix.

She is currently prepping her feature directorial debut, in which she will also star, and is concurrently developing a solo stage performance.

Lee is repped by WME and attorney Leigh Brecheen.