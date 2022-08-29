Taylor Swift Announces New Album Dropping October 21 After Winning MTV VMA For Video Of The Year

UPDATED: Taylor Swift was the top winner at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as she won Video of the Year. The singer and songwriter took the moon person trophy for her work in the 10-minute music video for “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version).

When the star took the stage she made an announcement that left all of her fans surprised as she revealed when her next album was dropping.

“My brand new album comes out October 21,” she said to a loud crowd. “And I will tell you more at midnight.”

At around midnight ET, a post announcing the title and more details about the new album appeared on the singer-songwriter’s Instagram account.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight,” the message accompanying album art read.

The album was described as “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.” (You can see the entire post below.)

MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Photos Gallery

When Swift took the stage to accept her award, she acknowledged that the majority of directors nominated were women.

“I’m so honored to have been recognized alongside such amazing artists and directors in this category,” she said after receiving her trophy. “I just want to say I’m so heartened by the fact that for the first time in VMA history four of the directors nominated in the Video of the Year category are women.”

2022 MTV VMAs Winners List

“You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made and I know with every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you the fans. I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you, you emboldened me to do that.”

Swift said that the decision to reveal she was releasing a new album in the coming months was due to the generosity of her fans voting for her to win the Video of the year award.