Taylor Kitsch & Kate Mara To Star In Scripted Biker Gang Podcast Series For Audible As Part Of At Will Media Slate Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kitsch and Kate Mara are among the cast of a new scripted biker gang audio series.

The Waco star and House of Cards star are lending their voices to Koz, a scripted podcast series that tells the true story of Special Agent Darrin Kozlowski, who spent two decades climbing the ranks of the most ruthless biker gangs in America, all while working undercover for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The series, which launches on September 15, has been ordered by Audible as part of a multi-project slate deal with podcast studio At Will Media.

Koz uses a mix of interviews with the real-life Darrin “Koz” Kozlowski and dramatized reenactments. Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) also star in the series, which was written by Rob Fresco (Ray Donovan), directed by Scott Ellis (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and executive produced by At Will Media’s Will Malnati, Kitsch and Fresco.

It is the latest project between At Will Media and Audible following scripted series Sorry Charlie Miller, which launched last year with a cast of Zachary Quinto, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Michelle Buteau and Ashley Benson, and singing competition series Breakthrough from The Chainsmokers, which is currently in development.

Two additional projects are also in development – scripted thriller Possession and Untitled News Trivia Show.

The former follows a young couple, forced out of their home by a stranger claiming it as his own, who struggle against arcane, Kafkaesque adverse possession charges in a desperate bid to take back their property. Equal parts ghost-story and home-invasion thriller, Possession is a nine-part mystery, written by Matthew Derby (Phreaks) and Brianna Holt, that explores the intersection of class, race, and a housing crisis ready to explode.

The latter is a fun dive into the week’s news that invites listeners to test their wits against journalists and comedians who are muddling through – just like the rest of us – the onslaught of information and screaming headlines.

UTA brokered the deal between At Will Media and Audible.

“At Audible we strive to create genre and format bending content; breaking the existing templates to develop truly creative projects that tell stories in new and often experimental ways. We are excited to have joined forces with At Will Media to bring such a varied slate of new projects to our listeners,” said Pat Shah, Head of Content Acquisition & Development, Audible. “Their creativity knows no bounds and we are excited to bring such imaginative and unique audio storytelling to our listeners. From a never-been-done-before singing competition show to a unique drama series that innovatively mixes actors’ portrayals with real interviews; from comedy to drama and thriller to competition, listeners will be delighted by everything we have to come.”

At Will Media founder and CEO Will Malnati added, “We are so excited to link arms with Audible on this exciting new collaboration. Their successful track record of creating ambitious content of the highest quality and their commitment to giving creators the ability to create couldn’t be more aligned with our philosophy at At Will Media.”