Tarak Ben Ammar’s Eagle Pictures Expands With Acquisition Of Production Start-Up 302 Original Content

Leading Italian theatrical distribution and production house Eagle Pictures has acquired a 100% stake in emerging independent film and TV production start-up 302 Original Content.

Giuseppe Saccà launched 302 Original Content in July 2021 and will stay on as its managing director.

Saccà previously produced alongside his father Agostino Sacca under the banner of Pepito Produzioni, the Rome-based company behind films such as Gianni Amelio’s Hammamet and Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo’s Bad Tales.

302 Original Content’s credits to date include Calabria-set romantic comedy My Brother And I about a brother and sister fighting for the love of the same woman, and the Marta & Eva teen series produced with Rai Ragazzi for Rai Gulp/RaiPlay.

“The acquisition of 302 further expands Eagle Pictures’ business in a constantly evolving audiovisual market,” said Eagle Pictures president and owner Tarak Ben Ammar.

Eagle Pictures was Italy’s top performing distributor in the second quarter of 2022 with a 22.5% share of the market, thanks to its long-standing relationship with Paramount which saw it handle the Italian release of Top Gun: Maverick.

Ben Ammar said the 302 Original Content acquisition confirmed the company’s unique place in the independent landscape “as a major that works with companies in the Mediterranean, in Europe and the world and which represents Paramount and MGM, two of the most important American production and distribution companies in Italy.”

Eagle Pictures CEO Andrea Goretti said 302 Original Content’s “original” and “avant-garde” shows and films and special attention to youth audiences would enrich the company’s production activities.

“Entering a company as relevant and glorious as Eagle Pictures is not only a source of pride but also of encouragement to carry on the road already taken by 302 and to grow its projects devised for a market in a phase of strong change,” he said.