Tami Roman-Starrer ‘Haus Of Vicious’ Lands At BET; Premiere Date Set

BET has picked up the Tami Roman (Ms. Pat Show, Unfaithful: Caught in the Act)-led drama series Haus of Vicious which is set to premiere on August 17 at 8 p.m.

From creator Jill Ramsey, the 8-episode first season follows Roman’s character Chantel Vivian, a fashion designer, whose success is overshadowed by her narcissistic husband, addiction, unresolved childhood traumas, and dysfunctional personal life. With the assistance of her secret weapon, Jaelyn Ryan (Erica Peeples), publicist to her Vicious Empire, Chantel works to rise through the ranks; but her husband Kane’s (Redaric Williams) behavior threatens to tear down the house Chantel built.

The series also stars Norman Nixon Jr. (Milan), Tiffany Black (Raven), Kyler O’Neal (Izzy), Brely Evans (Avery), Lyric Anderson (Tia), and industry veteran Ella Joyce (Carolyn).

“I’m excited to be an executive producer on Haus of Vicious and having the capability to offer opportunities to my super talented peers in the industry,” Roman said in an exclusive statement to Deadline. “Partnering with BET on this project is definitely a blessing and I look forward to a long-lasting relationship.”

Added director and executive producer Kim Fields, “Bringing these fierce and flawed characters to life against the backdrop of the provocative fashion industry is a gig of slaying oh so delicious to me as a director and an executive producer.”

Haus of Vicious is a partnership between RomanRamsey Productions and Swirl Films with all 8 episodes directed by Fields. In addition to Roman, Fields, and creator/showrunner Ramsey, Marvin Neil, and Eric Tomosunas also executive produce.

Roman currently stars in the BET+ comedy series The Ms. Pat Show which premiered its second season this week. Deadline recently confirmed exclusively her VH-1 series Unfaithful: Caught in the Act has been renewed for a second season.

Roman and Ramsey are repped by Nick Roses of Pantheon Talent and Matthew Middleton of Middleton Law PC.

Watch a trailer for the series above.