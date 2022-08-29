Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of ‘The Registration’

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive auction, Sony Pictures has landed rights to an adaptation of The Registration by Madison Lawson, with Sydney Sweeney and Brad Fuller producing and Sweeney attached to star. The Night House writers Ben Collins and Luke Piortrowski are adapting the script. Sweeney will produce through her Fifty-Fifty Films while Fuller will produce through his Fuller Media Brand.

Lawson’s novel will be published September 27 by CamCat Publishing with plot details being kept under wraps.

Sweeney has quickly become one of the more sought after young stars following her breakout roles in the first season of HBO’s The White Lotus and the second season of Euphoria, both of which earned her Emmy nominations. Since then, every studio has been lining up to work with her starting with Sony, which was quick to give her a co-starring role in the Marvel pic Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson. She also recently wrapped production on the Tony Tost film National Anthem, which also stars Simon Rex and Halsey, as well as Reality.

She also recently launched a production company and has become hands-on in that part of the process. Besides The Registration, she also recently partnered with Endeavor Content to produce the TV adaptation of The Players Table.

Fuller continues to be a guiding force behind some of today’s most successful genre films. In June, it was announced he would be reteaming with Michael Bay at Platinum Dunes after the producing duo signed an overall deal with Universal. As for Fuller Media, he is currently developing Trespasser for Endeavor Content with Jason Fuchs also producing and Joe Penna directing.

Collins & Piortrowski’s credits include the upcoming Hellraiser remake for Hulu, and Searchlight’s Rebecca Hall-starring The Night House, both of which were directed by David Bruckner. They also wrote the indie feature Super Dark Times, directed by Kevin Phillips.

Sweeney is repped by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Fuller is represented by UTA and attorneys Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Collins and Piortrowski are represented by UTA, manager Ben Rowe at Grandview and Ryan Nord at The Nord Group. Attorney Dave Feldman reps CamCat.