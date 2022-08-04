Swizz Beatz Car Show, Alisa Reynolds Cooking Series & Annie Mae Aquash True-Crime Docuseries Lead Onyx Non-Scripted Slate

Onyx is doubling down with non-scripted with three new series.

The Disney-owned brand is launching true-crime docuseries Ring of Fire: The Life of Annie Mae Aquash (w/t), The Untitled Swizz Beatz Project and Searching for Soul Food.

It comes after the brand won an Oscar for its Questlove-directed feature documentary Summer of Soul.

The orders were unveiled by Onyx President Tara Duncan at its virtual TCA presentation. All three shows will premiere on Hulu.

Ring of Fire: The Life of Annie Mae Aquash, directed by Yvonne Russo, examines the extraordinary life and unravels the decades-old mystery behind the murder of Annie Mae Aquash.

A Mi’kmaq woman from Nova Scotia, Canada, Annie Mae is a mother, a teacher and a revolutionary who fought for Indigenous rights and whose death went unsolved for almost 30 years, becoming one of Indian Country’s most infamous cases. Set between the sweeping landscape of American politics in the volatile 1970s and the present‐day quest for answers lead by Annie Mae’s daughter, this is a story of murder, intrigue, love and betrayal that contextualizes Annie Mae’s case within the current day epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The series is produced by Laylow Pictures in association with Nine Stories Productions and is executive produced by Amy Kaufman, Caroline Waterlow, Yvonne Russo, Ezra Edelman and Riva Marker.

Swizz Beatz is fronting a car series. The hip-hop producer, who Kanye West once dubbed the “best rap producer of all time” and is married to Alicia Keys, is a noted car collector. The series will see him visit car-loving destinations, where he’ll examine the area’s distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone

The series is produced by Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith of Ty Ty and Jay Brown Productions, Raymond Garcia of Major TV, Emmet Dennis of Black Drive Originals, and Christian Sarabia of 51 Minds.

Finally, Alisa Reynolds, owner of LA restaurant My Two Cents, is hosting Searching for Soul Food. It will follow the celebrity chef as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. She will visit Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.

The series is produced by All3Media’s Woodman Park Productions De La Revolucion and Ventureland, is directed by Rodney Lucas and exec produced by Melina Matsoukas, Jacob Cohen-Holmes and Ali Brown with Traci Curry as showrunner.