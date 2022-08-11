‘Swagger’: Orlando Jones & Shannon Brown Join Season 2 Cast, Christina Jackson & Sean Anthony Baker Upped To Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Apple is solidifying the cast for Season 2 of its sports drama Swagger. Orlando Jones (Winning Time) and Shannon Brown (Setup) have joined as new series regulars, and Christina Jackson and Sean Anthony Baker, who recurred in Season 1, have been promoted to regulars.

Created by Reggie Rock Bythewood, Swagger is inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences as a kid. It explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches and “the game within the game.” Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. Stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Jason Rivera are reprising their roles for the second season.

Jones will play Emory Price, the athletic director at a nearby prep school. Brown will play CJ Ryder, an elite high school basketball player. Christina Jackson plays Tonya, wife of Ike (O’Shea Jackson), and Baker portrays Naim Rahaim.

The series is produced by Boardroom, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema. Bythewood serves as showrunner, directs and executive produces with Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman. Francie Calfo, Tony Hernandez, Kristen Zolner and Joy Kecken also serve as executive producers.

Brown’s credits include the feature film Setup opposite 50 Cent, Bruce Willis, and Ryan Philippe. On television, he has appeared in Shameless and Grey’s Anatomy. He recurred on HBO’s Ballers as a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and on Empire playing young Lucious Lyon (played by Terrence Howard as an adult). Brown is repped by Griffin Talent, Mainstay Entertainment and attorney Matt Saver.

Jones most recently guest-starred on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Abbott Elementary and recurred on The Good Lord Bird and LA’s Finest. He’s repped by Buchwald and manager Karon Tunis.

Jackson, whose credits include The Good Fight and Outsiders, is repped by Paradigm, MKSD Talent Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Baker, who has guest-starred on Bigger, FBI and Queen of the South, among others, is repped by Kreativ Media Partners and Kathleen Schultz Associates.