Jason Statham-David Ayer Action Pic ‘The Beekeeper’ Pre-Bought By MGM For U.S. & Some Of International

EXCLUSIVE: Following its debut as a pre-sales title in Cannes earlier this year, MGM has swooped on the Miramax film project The Beekeeper from director David Ayer (Suicide Squad) and starring Jason Statham (Hobbs & Shaw).

MGM has picked up theatrical distribution rights in the U.S., as well as a handful of international territories.

Written by Kurt Wimmer (Salt), the film will follow a man’s campaign for vengeance after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as Beekeepers.

Filming is due to begin in the UK in late September with additional casting being finalized. The hope is that the package can become a franchise.

The Beekeeper reteams MGM, Miramax and Statham after their partnership on Wrath of Man. Statham and Wimmer will produce alongside Bill Block (Halloween) for Miramax and Chris Long for Cedar Park Studios.

Block said today: “Having collaborated with David on prior films Fury and Sabotage, and with Jason on Wrath Of Man and Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, I’m delighted to bring this remarkable team together for such an exciting project, written by the brilliant Kurt Wimmer.”

MGM’s President of International TV Distribution & Acquisition Chris Ottinger added: “We are excited to partner again with Bill Block and Miramax on this incredibly fresh and exciting film from writer Kurt Wimmer and director David Ayer starring Jason Statham. With Wrath of Man, we’ve proven that our dynamic releasing model can be incredibly successful, and we are looking forward to even better results with The Beekeeper.”