‘Sugar’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste To Star Opposite Colin Farrell In Apple Series

Kirby Howell-Baptiste Courtesy of Larry Fields

Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman, The Good Place) will star opposite Colin Farrell in the Apple TV+ series Sugar.

Deadline revealed  exclusively in December that the genre-bending series was in development with Farrell set to star and executive produce. Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich, whose feature work includes Thor and I Am Legend.

Details regarding the plot continue to be under wraps, but Deadline hears it’s an L.A.-set contemporary take on the private detective story.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Sugar is directed by Oscar nominee Fernando Meirelles, who also serves as executive producer alongside Oscar and Emmy nominee Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich.

Howell-Baptiste most recently portrayed Death in The Sandman and Dr. Mae Turner in the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Up next, she will star in the Disney+ series Culprits alongside Eddie Izzard and Gemma Arterton.

Her TV credits also include NBC’s The Good Place, HBO’s Barry, BBC America’s Killing Eve and ABC’s Downward Dog. On the big screen, she’s starred in Queenpins, Cruella and A Dog’s Purpose and recently wrapped on the Netflix feature Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.

Howell-Baptiste is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and B-Side Management in the UK.

