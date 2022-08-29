‘Sugar’: Alex Hernandez, Lindsay Pulsipher & Dennis Boutsikaris To Star In Apple Series, Anna Gunn & James Cromwell To Recur

Apple TV+’s Colin Farrell-led drama series Sugar has rounded out its cast.

Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Alex Hernandez (Invasion) and Lindsay Pulsipher (The Beast) are joining the series as regulars.

Separately, Breaking Bad’s Anna Gunn and Succession’s James Cromwell are set to recur.

Anna Gunn / James Cromwell Apple / Ryan Rogers

The LA-set contemporary take on a private detective story stars Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Amy Ryan. It was created by Mark Protosevich (Thor) with Fernando Meirelles directing.

Protosevich and Meirelles exec produce alongside Farrell, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich and the project comes from Apple Studios.

As Deadline revealed in December, the streamer won a heated auction for the project, beating out Netflix.

