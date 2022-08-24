‘Succession’ Adds 9 To Season 4 Returning Cast, Including Alexander Skarsgård, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Hope Davis & Juliana Canfield

EXCLUSIVE: HBO’s Succession is bringing back more familiar faces for its upcoming fourth season.

Dagmara Domińczyk, who was a series regular for the last two seasons after recurring in Season 1, playing Waystar Royco head PR and legal team member Karolina Novotney, was conspicuously missing from the returning cast list released in conjunction with the Season 4 production start in June. She will be back.

Also set to return are several popular Succession recurring players, Alexander Skarsgård whose character, tech CEO Lukas Mattson, is pivotal to the Season 4 story arc; Arian Moayed as Kendall’s frenemy Stewy Hosseini (he was a series regular in Season 2 and recurred on Seasons 1 and 3); Juliana Canfield as Kendall’s intrepid assistant Jess Jordan; Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Kendall’s media heiress love interest Naomi Pierce; Hope Davis as another media heiress, Sandy Furness’ daughter Sandi Furness; and Cherry Jones reprising her Season 2 role as Pierce family matriarch Nan.

Additionally, Justin Kirk, who guest starred as controversial right-wing Congressman Jeryd Mencken who earned ATN’s endorsement in Episode 6 last season, will be back for more, as will be another guest star from the same episode, HBO veteran Stephen Root as Ron Petkus, the lecherous organizer of the Future Freedom Summit.

It is unclear how many episodes any of the actors will be back for. Three of the returning recurring guest stars, Skarsgård, Moyaed and Davis, are currently nominated for an Emmy for their performances in Season 3 while Jones won for her role in 2020.

The group joins previously announced returning Season 4 cast that includes Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv [Siobhan] Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon, David Rasche as Karl Muller, Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker, Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy, Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra, Scott Nicholson as Colin, Zoë Winters as Kerry and Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach.

In Season 4, currently in production, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Created by Jesse Armstrong; Succession is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong serves as showrunner.

Season 3, which premiered last October, is leading the pack at this year’s Emmy Awards with 25 nominations, the most for any show.