Streetcar Productions Begins Principal Photography On ‘La Cigüeña’ In The Dominican Republic

EXCLUSIVE: Streetcar Productions today announced that principal photography on La Cigüeña, the latest film from Dominican filmmaker Alejandro Andújar, has begun principal photography in the Dominican Republic.

The company is producing the film with Lantica Media and Capa Pictures. Funding was provided by Lantica Media, and shooting is underway at Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios. The three production companies previously collaborated on the Paul Auster adaptation In The Country of Last Things directed by Alejandro Chomski.

Written by Andújar and James Lawes (Be Good), the film tells the story of Leila, a young Cuban, desperate to pay off her mounting bills, who agrees to become a surrogate for a mysterious couple played by Jorge León and Aníbal. The film stars Cuban actress Andrea Doimeadiós, Hector Aníbal (The Lost City, xXx Return of Xander Cage), Sarah Jorge León (Candela), and Any Ferreiras (Andrea).

Alejandro Andújar is best known for his debut feature El hombre que cuida, which starred Hector Aníbal in 2017. His second feature El Blanco was produced by Lantica Media in 2019. The film was selected for Festival del Cinema Ibero-Latino Americano di Trieste, and the Tucuman Cine Film Festival.