‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Star Joseph Quinn Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: After his breakout role as Eddie Munson on Stranger Things Vol. 4, Joseph Quinn has found a new agency as he has signed with CAA. The fourth season has been breaking records all summer long and Quinn has been one of the big winners as one of the newest members of the cast.

Quinn will next appear in Luna Carmoon’s debut feature Hoard, which is currently in post-production. His credits also include the BBC mini-series Dickensian; the BAFTA-nominated, Kenneth Lonergan-written Howards End mini-series for BBC and Starz; the Sky and HBO mini-series Catherine The Great, opposite Helen Mirren; Game of Thrones; BBC’s retelling of Les Miserables and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe.

Quinn has also gained acclaim for his theater work in Wish List, which won the Bruntwood prize, and Mosquitoes, starring opposite Olivia Colman and directed by Rufus Norris. He continues to be represented by The Curtis Brown Group Ltd; Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; and VRW Publicity.