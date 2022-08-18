‘Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Joins ‘Finalmente L’alba’

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Keery is set to join Lily James and Willem Dafoe in the indie drama Finalmente L’alba (Finally Dawn) sources tell Deadline. Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac are also on board with Saverio Constanzo directing the pic.

Plot details are currently unknown and production is set to start sometime this month in Italy.

Keery is best known for his role of Steve in Netflix’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated series Stranger Things, which recently completed its fourth season for Netflix. Not only did the series become the biggest show in Netflix history, it landed 14 Emmy nominations including Best Drama.

He recently wrapped production on romantic drama film, Marmalade, where he stars alongside Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge. Based on O’Donnell’s script, Marmalade centers on a naive small-town man who ends up in jail and narrates a tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate to escape and reunite with the love of his life. Keery has also joined the cast for the Fifth Installment of FX’s Fargo from Acclaimed Series Creator and Executive Producer Noah Hawley. He also recently was seen in the 20th Century pic Free Guy.

He is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts.