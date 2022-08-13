‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Will Not Muddy The Waters With New Characters

There will be no strangers on the final season of Stranger Things, according to EPs the Duffer Brothers. In a new interview with IndieWire, they claim the focus will be on the existing cast.
“Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative,” Ross Duffer said. “But every time we do that, we’re nervous, because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing.”
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.