You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Anne Heche Had Been Eyed By ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Crash

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Will Not Muddy The Waters With New Characters

There will be no strangers on the final season of Stranger Things, according to EPs the Duffer Brothers. In a new interview with IndieWire, they claim the focus will be on the existing cast.
“Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative,” Ross Duffer said. “But every time we do that, we’re nervous, because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing.”

Matt Duffer echoed that. He said they’ll try their best to avoid mixing too many characters into the last season.

“I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess.”

Stranger Things is poised for a memorable farewell. It now has more than a billion hours of watch-time, the second-most in Netflix history after Squid Game.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad