‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Will Not Muddy The Waters With New Characters

Matt Duffer echoed that. He said they’ll try their best to avoid mixing too many characters into the last season.

“I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess.”

Stranger Things is poised for a memorable farewell. It now has more than a billion hours of watch-time, the second-most in Netflix history after Squid Game.