Joe Penna To Direct ‘Trespasser’ For Jason Fuchs, Brad Fuller And Endeavor Content

EXCLUSIVE: Stowaway helmer Joe Penna is set to direct Endeavor Content’s sci-fi thriller Trespasser. Jason Fuchs, Brad Fuller and Alixandra Fuchs will produce the project, with Alex Ginno serving as executive producer. The film is based on a Black List screenplay by Gabe Hobson and adapted from Justin M. Ryan’s 2017 Alterna Comics-published graphic novel.

The grounded genre story is set in the Alaskan wilderness, where a father and daughter living in isolation encounter a mysterious otherworldly creature and are thrust into a journey of peril, survival and redemption.

Trespasser was originally published in 2016 as a four-issue digital series available for download through Amazon’s Comixology portal. The following year, Ryan, launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund a trade paperback version that collected all four of the original digital issues.

Penna broke onto the scene with the survival pic Arctic starring Mads Mikkelsen, a 2018 Cannes official selection. He followed that up with Stowaway, which stars Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, for Netflix. He is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Fuchs most recently produced and adapted the screenplay for the upcoming Matthew Vaughn spy thriller Argylle, for Vaughn’s MARV banner and Apple Original Films and based on the soon-to-be-released novel from first-time author Elly Conway. He is currently serving as executive producer on HBO Max’s It prequel series Welcome to Derry, which he co-created with Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who serve as executive producers as well via their Double Dream production company (Hobson also serves as a producer). Fuchs is repped by WME, Brookside Artist Management, Pangea Media and attorney Michael Schenkman.

Fuller continues to be a guiding force behind some of today’s most successful genre films. In June, it was announced that he would be reteaming with Michael Bay at Platinum Dunes after the producing duo signed an overall deal with Universal.

Hobson is repped by WME.