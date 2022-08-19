Steven Pasquale Joins Neve Campbell In David E. Kelley’s ABC Drama Series ‘Avalon’

Steven Pasquale has been tapped as the male lead opposite Neve Campbell in Avalon, ABC’s drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story, from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television.



Avalon, which received a straight-to-series order from ABC, takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

Pasquale will play Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective William Claypool. Intelligent, head strong and good-humored, Claypool is called to Catalina to investigate a terrifying discovery on the island.

Avalon is created and executive produced by Kelley, who wrote the pilot episode, and Connelly. Dana Calvo executive produces with Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios and Matthew Tinker for DEK Productions. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.

Pasquale is known for his leading roles as firefighter Sean Garrity in FX’s Rescue Me and as Detective Mark Fuhrman on American Crime Story: The People V. OJ Simpson, also for FX. His series credits also include Showtime’s The Comey Rule, HBO’s Divorce and Netflix’s Bloodline. On stage, Pasquale starred opposite Kerry Washington in Kenny Leon’s Broadway production of American Son, a role he reprised for the Netflix film adaptation. He is repped by UTA and Brookside Artist Management.