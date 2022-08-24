Steven Knight, Stephen Graham Team On Disney+ Original Period Drama ‘A Thousand Blows’

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and U.K. acting star Stephen Graham are reuniting on the 12-part original period drama A Thousand Blows, set against the backdrop of Victorian London’s illegal boxing scene, for Disney+ and Hulu.

Knight takes creator, writer and executive producer credits while Graham stars and executive produces alongside Hannah Walters at their joint company Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, and Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions.

The drama follows the fortunes of Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends newly arrived from Jamaica. Fighting for survival in the violent melting pot of Victorian London’s East End, they come up against Sugar Goodson, a dangerous, veteran boxer played by Graham.

The UK Original series will premiere on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US.

Knight is the lead writer with episodes also written by Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies and Yasmin Joseph. Award-winning broadcaster and historian Professor David Olusoga will also act as executive producer on the series.

“I’m really thrilled to be working on this project with Stephen as well as the very talented production team and group of writers,” said Knight. “I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told.”

Tinge Krishnan (WeCrashed, Mosquito Coast, Industry) is attached as lead director and executive producer. The Original series is executive produced by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content EMEA for Disney+.

“To be able to work with Steve again and the talented team of writers we have for this project is truly wonderful,” said Graham, who appeared in the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders as Hayden Stagg.

“To tell the story of these incredible characters during this period of time in London is a joy. Aside from having the privilege of bringing the role of Sugar Goodson to life, I am also extremely proud that Matriarch is co-producing this show whilst helping to create opportunities for people in front of and behind the camera, instilling the ethos of providing training within production.”