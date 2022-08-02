‘Station 19’: Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall & Pat Healy Upped To Series Regulars For Season 6

Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall, and Pat Healy have been upped to series regulars on ABC’s Station 19 for Season 6 ahead of the show’s return on Oct. 6.

Dandridge will continue to portray Chief Natasha Ross. Although she comes from a strict and tough military background, she remains the calm within the storm at work, energetic and compassionate. Her personal life is messy in a way that could damage her career.

Randall returns as Captain Sean Beckett, a career firefighter with a drinking problem and a sense of humor that is usually only funny to him. Healy plays former chief Michael Dixon, who stands for everything our team despises and who has a history of undermining the crew at Station 19. He is currently running for mayor.

Station 19 is a spinoff of the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy following the lives of Seattle Fire Station 19 starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Haden, Danielle Savra, Boris Kodjoe, and Carlos Miranda.

Dandridge is repped by SBD Partners, Cornerstone, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham, and Armanino LLP; Randall is repped by Framework Entertainment and Realm Talent; Healy is represented by Gersh Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.