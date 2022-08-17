‘Station 19’: Kelly Thiebaud Returning To ABC Drama As Eva Vasquez For Season 6

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award winner Kelly Thiebaud (General Hospital, Days of Our Lives) is returning to Station 19 as Eva Vasquez for the drama’s sixth season, premiering on October 6.

Eva is the widow of fallen Station 19 firefighter Rigo Vasquez (Rigo Sanchez) who appeared in Season 3. Eva had a steamy affair with her husband’s colleague Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) that resulted in total chaos. Her return promises to be as messy and destructive as her arrival.

ABC teases of the character’s return, “Misery loves company and Eva finds solace with someone from her past.” Let the speculations begin.

Station 19 is a spinoff of the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy following the lives of Seattle Fire Station 19 starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Carlos Miranda, and Stefania Spampinato.

Thiebaud will conclude her run as Dr. Britt Westbourne on ABC’s General Hospital in November, a role that earned her an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress earlier this year. She made her first appearance on the long-running soap in 2012.

Other TV credits include Days of Our Lives and Chuck for NBC, Criminal Minds for CBS, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager for ABC Family (Freeform).

On the big screen, she portrayed Amy in the horror film Hostel: Part III directed by Scott Spiegel.

Thiebaud is repped by Mark Schumacher Management, MSA Agency, and Alex White Agency.