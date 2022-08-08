Australian Streamer Stan Adds ‘Twisted Metal’ Adaptation & Bob Odenkirk Drama Series ‘Straight Man’ Through Multi-Year Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Aussie streamer Stan is tightening its ties with Sony Pictures Television.

A multi-year strategic content partnership between the two will see several high profile scripted dramas launching on the SVoD service, along with catalogue Sony series and features.

The pair already have deals in place for the likes of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, and the new deal extends Stan’s exclusive Australia rights to those Vince Gilligan series. Stan also has first-run scripted agreements in place with Lionsgate, MGM, NBCUniversal and Paramount.

Toplining the new Sony deal is Twisted Metal, the half-hour comedy starring Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman) for Peacock about a motor-mouthed outsider offered the chance of a better life if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Neve Campbell (The Lincoln Lawyer) also star in the series, which is an adaptation of the Sony PlayStation game.

Also soon joining the service is Straight Man, a a mid-life crisis tale starring Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) as William Henry Devereaux Jr, the unlikely chairman of a Pennsylvania college English department; and armchair detective series Panhandle, starring Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Tiana Okoye (The Good Place).

Library series include The Nanny, Dawson’s Creek and For Life, with catalogue titles from film franchises such as Spider-Man, Jumanji and Men in Black also added to Stan.

Stan Chief Executive Officer Martin Kugeler said Sony: “Stan’s major new strategic content agreement with Sony Pictures Television will bring a large suite of world-class, premium drama to our subscribers exclusively. This deal is the latest addition to our existing partnerships with major Hollywood studios and will give Stan an even stronger long-term lineup of exclusive first run premium content.

“From Better Call Saul to Spider-ManTM, Sony Pictures has created some of the most iconic characters and best loved franchises for our screens. Since bringing us Better Call Saul, Sony Pictures has long been an important partner of Stan. We look forward to building on our well-established relationship as we enter this new strategic partnership.”

Mike Wald, Sony Pictures’ EVP for International Distribution & Networks, added: “With their wide array of premium international and local content, Stan has been a great partner for us to reach Australian audiences. We are thrilled to extend our strong relationship with them and to have Stan as the future home for so many of our most exciting TV series and global franchises.”