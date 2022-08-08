‘Spy Kids’: DJ Cotrona Joins Next Installment For Netflix, Skydance And Spyglass

EXCLUSIVE: DJ Cotrona, who starred in the TV adaptation of Dusk Till Dawn, is set to reunite with Robert Rodriguez in the Netflix, Skydance and Spyglass Spy Kids sequel. He is set to join Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Billy Magnussen, Everly Carganilla and newcomer Connor Esterson in the latest installment with Rodriguez directing, writing and producing the film.

Racer Max will co-write the pic. The film marks Rodriguez’s second family film with Netflix following the success of the 2020 family action film We Can Be Heroes.

This latest Spy Kids chapter is set after the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which will oversee development and production. Elizabeth Avellan and Max will also produce. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce. Nick Nesbit will be Netflix’s creative lead on the film.

Best known for his role in the TV adaptation of Dusk Till Dawn (where he plays the role made famous by George Clooney in the original film), Cotrona can be seen next reprising his role in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, which also reteams with Levi, who stars in the pic.

He is repped by The Gersh Agency, Inspire Entertainment, and John Meigs at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman, LLP