Sony Classics Sets Release Dates For Hugh Jackman-Laura Dern Drama ‘The Son’ & Four Others

Sony Pictures Classics has announced October-December release plans for The Return of Tanya Tucker; Salavatore: Shoemaker Of Dreams; The Son; Living; and Turn Every Page.

Additionally, it said, One Fine Morning, written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve and starring Léa Seydoux, and Davy Chou’s Return To Seoul, which were both acquired out of Cannes, will have one-week qualifying runs by the end of the year before their 2023 releases.

Kathlyn Horan’s The Return Of Tanya Tucker, featuring Brandi Carlile will be released on October 21, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets. The documentary follows Tanya’s richly creative, utterly captivating, bumpy ride back to the top as Brandi encourages her to push past her fears to create a new sound and reach a new audience.

Luca Guadagnino’s documentary film, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, which tracks Ferragamo’s life from humble beginnings to California and to a storied studio in Florence, Italy, will be released in New York and Los Angeles theaters on November 4, 2022 before expanding to additional markets.



The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby, will be released on November 11, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets. A drama that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart, the film centers on Peter (Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Emma (Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) appears with their son Nicholas, who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him. While juggling work, his and Beth’s new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington, he loses sight of how to hold onto his son Nicholas in the present. The film is directed by Florian Zeller, who adapted the script from his acclaimed stage play alongside Christopher Hampton.

Oliver Hermanus’ film Living starring Bill Nighy will be released on December 23, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets. Written by Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, this is is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 film Ikiru — the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

Turn Every Page – The Adventures Of Robert Caro And Robert Gottlieb, directed by Lizzie Gottlieb, will be released December 30, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets. The documentary explores Caro and Gottlieb’s remarkable creative collaboration, including the behind-the-scenes drama of the making of Caro’s The Power Broker and the LBJ series. With humor and insight, this unique double portrait reveals the work habits, peculiarities and professional joys of these two ferocious intellects. It arrives at the culmination of a journey that has consumed both their lives and impacted generations of politicians, activists, writers and readers, and furthered our understanding of power and democracy.