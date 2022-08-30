‘Parasite’ Star Song Kang-ho Confirmed For First Korean Series ‘Uncle Sam Shik’

Korean actor Song Kang-ho, who starred in Parasite and won best actor at this year’s Cannes film festival for his role in Broker, is set to make his debut in a Korean series with Uncle Sam Shik for Seoul-based production company Slingshot Studio.

Set in 1960s South Korea, the 10-episode series follows two men through their bromance and the obstacles they face during a turbulent time in the country’s history.

It will be directed by Shin Yeon-shik, with whom Song recently worked on upcoming films One Win and Cobweb, which are both currently in post-production. One Win is a film about volleyball, written and directed by Shin, while Cobweb is directed by Kim Ji Woon and co-produced and co-written by Shin.

Uncle Sam Shik will mark the first time in Song’s decades-long career that he has starred in a drama series. He started his career in theatre productions before making his film debut in 1996 with Hong Sang-soo’s The Day A Pig Fell Into The Well. His subsequent credits include Sympathy For Mr Vengeance, Memories Of Murder, Snowpiercer and Parasite, which won four Oscars in 2020.

Song became the first South Korean male actor to win best actor at Cannes, taking the award this year for his role in Broker, a Korean-language film directed by Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Slingshot Studio made the announcement about Song’s casting on the eve of Korea’s Broadcast WorldWide convention (BCWW), which is returning this year as an in-person event (August 31-September 2).

The Korean broadcaster and/or streaming platform for Uncle Sam Shik is still under discussion.