Skydance Taps Carin Sage As EVP Of Feature Film

EXCLUSIVE: Skydance Media has named industry veteran Carin Sage to the newly created role of Executive Vice President of Feature Film for the company. With more than 30 years of agency experience, Sage will be responsible for bringing in new feature projects and overseeing films through all phases from inception to production.

“When you find yourself time and time again chasing writers and directors from only one agent’s list, after a while, you kind of realize the common denominator,” said Don Granger, President of Feature Film Production at Skydance. “Carin’s taste is impeccable, her ability to work with filmmakers is unparalleled, and her deep relationships within the creative community are unmatched, and I am thrilled to welcome her to Skydance.”

Prior to Skydance, Sage was a manager at 3 Arts Entertainment and an agent at CAA. She represented a number of notable filmmakers and talent at both companies including Ang Lee, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Peter Hedges, George Tillman, Thea Sharrock, Zoya Akhtar, Nikole Beckwith and Neasa Hardiman, among many others.

“I have had the privilege of working with [CEO] David [Ellison], [CCO] Dana [Goldberg] and Don on multiple movies over the years and have found them to be incredible partners,” said Sage. “They care deeply about every aspect of a film and treat everyone with attention and respect. I am excited to be joining this world-class studio and to collaborate with the Skydance team.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the record-breaking success of Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick, which remains the highest-grossing film of the year. In March, the studio released The Adam Project, which is currently the fifth-most-popular film of all time on Netflix, and is set to debut The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its September 30 premiere on Apple TV+.

Skydance’s upcoming film slate also includes Ghosted, Heart of Stone, The Old Guard 2, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible series and a reboot of the Spy Kids film franchise. In January, Skydance announced a multi-year partnership with Apple to develop and produce an annual slate of live-action films that will be released through Apple Original Films.