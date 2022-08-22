Singer-Actress Maureen McGovern Reveals Diagnosis With Posterior Cortical Atrophy, Will No Longer Perform In Concert

Singer-actress Maureen McGovern says she will no longer perform live concerts after being diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy with “symptoms of Alzheimer’s and/or Dementia.”

McGovern, who rose to national stardom with her recording of the Al Kasha-Joel Hirschhorn 1972 Oscar-winning song “The Morning After” from the hit disaster film The Poseidon Adventure, revealed the diagnosis in a statement on her official website.

However, my life has now taken a different path. I’ve been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer’s and/or Dementia.

“I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts,” wrote McGovern, who has appeared in four Broadway productions since the 1980s. “In fact, I can no longer drive — how’s that for a kick in the butt?”

See her full statement below.

In addition to her concert career, McGovern has become a strong advocate for the use of music therapy and says she will continue that work.

“For many years, I’ve performed in hospitals, hospices, women’s prison, senior facilities, schools, and the joy of singing with young children,” she writes. “Children’s responses are immediate, unfiltered, and so much fun. I’ve loved writing songs for kids, and I will continue to do so. And, I will be working to bring more attention and awareness to Music Therapy.”

Following McGovern’s breakthrough hit in 1972 – in addition to the song winning an Oscar, she was Grammy-nominated that year for Best New Artist – she recorded another Oscar-winning song with 1975’s “We May Never Love Like This Again” from The Towering Inferno. She later recorded songs for Superman and the TV series Angie.

McGovern made her Broadway debut in 1982 as Mabel in The Pirates of Penzance. Subsequent Broadway productions included Nine (with Raul Julia in 1982), 3 Penny Opera (with Sting, 1989) and, in 2005, Little Women The Musical. She has also appeared in various national tours and regional productions of musicals.

As an actress, McGovern parodied her association with disaster films in the comedies Airplane! and Airplane II: The Sequel, portraying the nun Sr. Angelina. She has appeared on more than 60 TV specials, talks shows, and televised concerts.

Here is her full statement on her diagnosis and retirement from live performance:

Greetings one and all,

I have been truly blessed with a singing and theater career that has absolutely filled my life with joy.

I have performed around the world in concerts, with great musicians and wonderful symphony orchestras, and have also had the absolute thrill of performing in musical theatre programs from New York to California. And, aside from my theatre works…how could I not mention that I was the Singing Nun in the movie Airplane.

Looking back to my early age of 18, I began my first solo career playing guitar and singing Folk music. There I was, singing my heart out to “The Times They Are A Changing”…on a wobbly platform…above the bar…looking down to a plethora of mostly intoxicated men…having one hell of a great time not listing to me. But, hey, you got to start somewhere. And start, I did…never giving up in a carousel of ups and downs.

But in 1972, all of that changed when I recorded “The Morning After” for The Poseidon Adventure, and my journey as a singer and recording artist took off for the next four decades!

However, my life has now taken a different path. I’ve been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer’s and/or Dementia.

What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed. I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive — how’s that for a kick in the butt?

Of course, it’s a challenge, but it certainly is not going to keep me from living my life. At first, I began having trouble finding, in my brain, the words I wanted to say. I struggled with the inevitable shock with fear and frankly hopelessness.

But slowly I realized that my inner life has not changed. My passion for music, for singing, remains profoundly robust. To me, music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with just words – it elevates, expands, and heals – brings joy and comfort and can eliminate barriers by creating meaningful experiences. So, accepting this new stage in my life, I began to embrace what I have and let it be.

For many years, I’ve performed in hospitals, hospices, women’s prison, senior facilities, schools, and the joy of singing with young children. Children’s responses are immediate, unfiltered, and so much fun. I’ve loved writing songs for kids, and I will continue to do so. And, I will be working to bring more attention and awareness to Music Therapy.

We are all patients and care givers at some time in our lives. I have experienced how music and the arts free our spirits and opens our hearts to our common humanity.

I hope you will continue to join me on these next endeavors.

May all your lives be filled with music.

Be well, be safe, and know you are loved.

Take care,

Maureen