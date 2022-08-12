Sienna Miller & Sam Worthington Saddle Up As Leads For Kevin Costner's 'Horizon'

EXCLUSIVE: Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington will star with Kevin Costner in Horizon, leading the ensemble cast of Costner’s passion project Horizon. Costner, who is directing, producing and financing, is casting up the historical epic that begins production August 29 in Utah. Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the villainous Vecna in Stranger Things, is also part of the cast, the actor announced on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Costner will produce through his Territory Pictures. He wrote the script with Jon Baird. Warner Bros./New Line will come aboard in a negative pickup capacity to release the film. Horizon, planned to be the first of a trilogy, puts the Yellowstone star back behind the camera for the first time since the 2003 western Open Range. Horizon has been a longtime passion project for Costner, and one that has the sweep of his 1990 epic Dances with Wolves, the film that won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for Costner among seven wins out of a dozen nominations.

Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements to the interactions with the Indigenous peoples who lived on the land and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

Costner is neck deep in prep, the only reason he could not take part in the Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds last night. It was the second year MLB held the game in the ballpark next to the cornfields in Iowa, immortalized in Field of Dreams. Costner did take part in a nice remembrance of Ray Liotta, the recently deceased actor who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the movie.

“I am very excited and humbled to go on this incredible and important journey with Kevin, who is one of the industry’s finest and inspiring storytellers,” said Worthington, who’ll next be seen reprising his lead role in Avatar: The Way Of Water, the first of several sequels by James Cameron.

Said Miller: “I am so excited to go on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm. The story is riveting. I am very honored to be a part of it.”

Miller recently completed filming My Mother’s Wedding opposite Scarlett Johannsson and Kristin Scott Thomas in the latter’s feature directorial debut. Miller stars in David E. Kelley’s limited series Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix, and alongside Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani in their series Chivalry for the UK’s Channel 4. Upcoming for Miller is Oren Moverman’s Groucho Marx movie Raised Eyebrows opposite Geoffrey Rush and Charlie Plummer, and Scott Z. Burns’ Apple TV climate change anthology series Extrapolations alongside Meryl Streep and Kit Harrington among others.

Miller is repped by WME and Dallas Smith at United Agents; Costner is WME; Worthington is CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson; Bower is Paradigm, 42 and Sloan Offer.