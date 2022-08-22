Showtime’s ‘The Circus’ Season 7 Gets September Premiere Date; Watch Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime’s political docuseries The Circus will return on Sept. 25 for an eight-episode run, expected to focus on the midterms and the ongoing threats to democracy.

John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, and Jennifer Palmieri are returning as the hosts/correspondents for the show’s seventh season.

The series — with the tagline “Inside the Greatest Political Show On Earth” — started in 2016, with the focus on that year’s presidential election. But it’s captured the disruptive world of politics since then, keying in on presidential and congressional elections as well as key moments in the Biden and Trump administrations. The new season will spotlight the battle for control of Congress, as Democrats face historic headwinds against a Republican party all the more loyal to Trump. In the new trailer, Palmieri says, “The big thing that may save Democrats is Republicans.” The trailer also features an image of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice chair of the January 6th Committee, which is expected to return with a new set of hearings this fall.

Alex Wagner has departed the series after she took over the 9 PM ET slot on MSNBC from Tuesdays to Thursdays. No successor has been announced yet.

Watch the trailer below:

The series airs at 8 PM ET/PT on Showtime.

The Circus is produced by Left/Right for Showtime, with Heilemann, McKinnon, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Tom Johnson and Divya Chungi as executive producers.