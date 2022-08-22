‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal At Showtime

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, California.

Showtime has signed the Emmy-nominated Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson to an overall deal.

The duo will continue to serve as showrunners to Yellowjackets alongside fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco while developing new projects exclusively for the network. They created the drama that’s up for seven Emmy Awards next month, including Outstanding Drama Series and two writing Emmys.

The series was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci and earned additional noms for directing and casting. Lyle and Nickerson also received WGA and HCA nominations for their work on Yellowjackets, which averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms in season one and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

“Ashley and Bart are not only great writers, but they are also wildly original thinkers and creators,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime with Jana Winograde. “I’m not sure I would want to go camping with them, but I sure as hell love working with them, and I’m thrilled they will be working at Showtime for years to come.”

“We are beyond grateful for Showtime’s partnership, advocacy, and vision throughout this whole process. David Nevins, Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar, and the whole team believed in the potential of Yellowjackets and have been tenaciously supportive of us from the very beginning,” said Lyle and Nickerson in a statement. “We couldn’t imagine a better place to have landed (pun intended) and are thrilled to be continuing this journey with them. Buzz buzz buzz,”

Yellowjackets is set to go into production at the end of this month in Vancouver. They most recently served as co-executive producers on Dispatches From Elsewhere with Jason Segel and were previously writers and producers on Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. They also developed The Big Empty and wrote for three seasons on The Originals.

Lyle and Nickerson met in the early 2000s on the east coast where their writing partnership began. They are married and currently reside in Los Angeles.

They are repped by UTA, Grandview, and The Nord Group.