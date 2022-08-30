Showtime Promotes Zoe Rogovin To SVP Programming

Zoe Rogovin, who has spearheaded docuseries such as We Need to Talk About Cosby, has been promoted at Showtime.

Rogovin has been upped to SVP Programming. She was previously VP Non-Fiction Programming. She reports to Vinnie Malhotra, EVP Nonfiction Programming, and is based in Los Angeles.

In addition to the W. Kamau Bell-directed Cosby series, Rogovin has been responsible for J.J Abrams-exec produced UFO and music docs Supervillain, Supreme Team and Sheryl.

She is also responsible for returning series such as Couple’s Therapy, Ziwe and global news series Vice.

Rogovin joined the Paramount Global-owned premium cabler in 2019 to oversee development and production of original non-fiction features and series. She previously spent over six years at Bravo, where she was VP Development, developing series such as The Real Housewives of Dallas, Family Karma, Backyard Envy and The Singles Project as well as scripted comedy Odd Mom Out.

“Since joining Showtime, Zoe has been nothing less than essential in elevating the critical and popular success of our non-fiction slate,” said Malhotra. “She has a preternatural ability to identify undiscovered talent and nurture their best work, work that has definitive and important impact. Her enthusiasm and passion for the job is infectious, and I could not be happier to see such a talented executive continue to rise.”