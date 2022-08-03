‘She-Hulk’ Series Gets New Premiere Date At Disney+

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
The Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law now will premiere August 18 on Disney+, a day later than was previously announced.

Across nine episodes, Tatiana Maslany will bring to life Jennifer Walters, an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases who must navigate the complicated life of a single thirtysomething who also happens to be a 6-foot-7 superpowered green hulk. She counts on the guidance of her cousin The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to help figure out what being a giant green superhero is all about.

The comedy will also welcome back other MCU vets like Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Oh yeah, and the recently announced return of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) which was confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con.

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kar Coiro and Jessica Gao.

Deadline will have more news as to what’s ahead during the show’s TCA panel later today.

