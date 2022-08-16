‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’: Photos From The L.A. Premiere Of Marvel’s New Series

There were superheroes aplenty at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s latest Disney+ entry, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Tatiana Maslany, who plays the green-tinted title character as well as her civilian persona Jennifer Walters, was front and center alongside her onscreen cousin Mark Ruffalo — who, of course, reprises the “Professor Hulk” version of his character.

Also in attendance was Xochitl Gomez who portrayed a powerful newcomer to the MCU, America Chavez, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

She-Hulk co-stars Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra and Griffin Matthews walked the red carpet, as well.

Click on the image above to scroll through a photo gallery.