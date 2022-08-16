‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’: Photos From The L.A. Premiere Of Marvel’s New Series

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
By Robert Lang, Tom Tapp

There were superheroes aplenty at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s latest Disney+ entry, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Tatiana Maslany, who plays the green-tinted title character as well as her civilian persona Jennifer Walters, was front and center alongside her onscreen cousin Mark Ruffalo — who, of course, reprises the “Professor Hulk” version of his character.

Also in attendance was Xochitl Gomez who portrayed a powerful newcomer to the MCU, America Chavez, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

She-Hulk co-stars Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra and Griffin Matthews walked the red carpet, as well.

