‘Shadow Force’: Mark Strong, Jahleel Kamara, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Natalia Reyes, Yoson An & Ed Quinn Board Lionsgate Action-Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Strong (TÁR), Jahleel Kamara (Nanny), Marvin “Krondon” Jones III (Black Lightning), Natalia Reyes (Terminator: Dark Fate), Yoson An (The Plane) and Ed Quinn (The Oval) have signed on for roles in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan, which has entered production in Colombia. The actors join an ensemble led by Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, which also includes Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, as previously announced.

The film penned by Leon Chills and Carnahan follows Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Details as to the roles the film’s newest cast members will play are being kept under wraps. But Stephen “Dr.” Love is producing via his company Made with Love Media—which has an overall deal with Lionsgate—alongside Simpson Street’s Washington and Pilar Savone, and Sterling K. Brown for Indian Meadows Productions. Kathy Atkinson, Danielle Reardon, and Jennifer Wiley-Stockton are serving as exec producers.

Shadow Force has received approval to obtain the CINA incentive (Audiovisual Investment Certificate), granted by the Colombian government and administered by Proimágenes Colombia: a tax discount equivalent to 35% of the expenditure on audiovisual services in the country. Aaron Edmonds and Chisom Ude are overseeing the project for Lionsgate, with B. Quinn Curry overseeing for Made With Love Media. Lionsgate’s Robert Melnik negotiated deals on behalf of the studio.

Strong recently wrapped shooting the Netflix feature Murder Mystery 2, opposite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and will next be seen in the Cate Blanchett drama TÁR from director Todd Field, among other projects. Well-known for previous roles in the Kingsman franchise, Cruella, Shazam!, the Sky miniseries Temple and many other films, the actor received the Olivier and Critics’ Circle Award for Best Actor for his performance in A View from the Bridge on the West End.

Kamara is a six-year-old actor whose credits include Disney+’s Rise, a recurring role on ABC’s Manifest, the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Nanny, BET+’s B Boy Blues, ABC/Hulu’s Bammas and Prime Video’s Harlem.

Jones is an actor, producer and musician best known for his turn as Tobias Whale in The CW’s Black Lighting. Additional TV credits include Hulu’s Into the Dark and the upcoming episode “Murda She Wrote” for the BET anthology series, Tales. The actor voiced the role of Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is currently in development as a producer on the feature biopic Defiant, focusing on the civil rights hero Robert Smalls.

Reyes was most recently seen in the leading role of Dani in Terminator: Dark Fate — prior to that, starring in Ciro Guerra’s Birds of Passage, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival as an official Fortnight selection. Additionally, she starred in Peter Webber’s Pickpockets and in Lady, La Vendedora de Rosas, one of Colombia and Netflix Latin America’s most popular series.

An will next be seen in Lionsgate’s The Plane opposite Gerard Butler. Other notable film credits include The Meg and Mulan. On television, he has starred in the HBO Asia miniseries Grace; SBS’s crime thriller Dead Lucky with Rachel Griffiths; the Warner Bros. comedy series Fresh Eggs; BBC’s The Luminaries; TVNZ 2 and Hulu’s Creamerie; and, most recently, Goalpost Pictures’ New Gold Mountain, which is currently streaming on Sundance Now. He executive produced The Harvest in 2021 with his Mulan costar Doua Moua, with the film set for the festival circuit in this year — also writing, directing and starring in the short film, John.

Quinn is an actor and musician who stars in Tyler Perry’s The Oval, which returns for its fourth season in October, and has also been seen on such series as 2 Broke Girls, One Day at a Time and Mistresses. He most recently wrapped production on his first music video for his upcoming single “Freak Show Cold,” directed by Chris Probst.

