‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop).

The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Details as to the roles Randolph and Smith will play haven’t been disclosed. But Stephen “Dr.” Love is producing through his company Made with Love Media—which has an overall deal with Lionsgate—alongside Simpson Street’s Washington and Pilar Savano, and Sterling K. Brown for Indian Meadows Productions. Kathy Atkinson, Indian Meadows’ Danielle Reardon, and Jennifer Wiley-Stockton are serving as EPs.

Aaron Edmonds and Chisom Ude are overseeing Shadow Force for Lionsgate, with Quinn Curry overseeing the production for Made With Love Media. Lionsgate’s Robert Melnik negotiated the deals on behalf of the studio.

Randolph was most recently seen in the recurring role of Detective Williams on Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building, also recently appearing in Paramount’s action-comedy, The Lost City. Her upcoming work includes the comedy Shriver, in which she appears opposite Michael Shannon; Netflix’s Bayard Rustin biopic Rustin, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and directed by George C. Wolfe; and Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, in which she stars opposite Paul Giamatti.

Smith is a Grammy-winning musician and actor best known as a founding member of the hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan who will next be seen in Paramount+’s feature On the Come Up from director Sanaa Lathan, which will premiere at TIFF. He serves as the narrator for DC Comics’ Milestone Generations, streaming on HBO Max, and will also lend his vocal talents to Disney Channel’s upcoming animated series, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. He currently stars opposite Mary J. Blige in the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost, for which he was honored with consecutive NAACP Image Awards in 2021 and 2022 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, having recently wrapped production on the show’s third season.

Randolph is repped by CAA and Fox Rothschild; Smith by CAA, manager Shauna Garr and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.