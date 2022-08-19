‘Sex Education’: Dan Levy Joins Season 4 Of Netflix Dramedy Series

Schitt’s Creek alum Dan Levy has joined the Season 4 cast of Netflix dramedy Sex Education.

The Emmy winner will play Thomas Molloy, a famous author, and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) US course tutor at her Ivy League college.

Also rounding the cast for Season 4 are Doctor Who‘s Thaddea Graham, alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

They join returning cast Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro.

The new cast additions follow the recent departures of Rakhee Thakrar, who played teacher Emily Sands, Tanya Reynolds, who portrayed Lily, Patricia Allison (aka Ola) who played Lily’s romantic interest, and Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley.

In the most recent Season 3, Otis (Butterfield), is having casual sex, Eric (Gatwa), and Adam (Swindells), are official, and Jean (Anderson) has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope, played by Jemima Kirke, tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee (Wood), discovers feminism, Jackson (Williams-Stirling), gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

Per Netflix, in Season 4, “following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Filming on Season 4 is underway in Wales, UK.

Sex Education Season 4 is produced by Eleven for Netflix and directed by Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland. The series is created and written by Laurie Nunn. The writing team also includes Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom and Thara Popoola. Season 4 is series produced by Callum Devrell-Cameron and produced by Rem Conway. Laurie Nunn, Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor serve as Executive Producers, and Clare Couchman is co-executive producer.