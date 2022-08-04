Seth Meyers Hustles Back To ‘Late Night’ After Contracting Covid & Jokes Joe Biden Set “Unreasonable Expectations” For Getting The Virus

Seth Meyers returned to Late Night a week after contracting Covid to finish out a couple of shows before he takes off for a summer break.

The comedian joked in his opening monologue that President Biden has set “unreasonable expectations” of what one can do when getting the virus after successfully launching an air strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

“President Biden spoke on Monday from his Coronavirus quarantine to announce that the U.S. had killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, which kind of sets unreasonable expectations about how much work we’re supposed to get done while having Covid,” he joked. “You ordered the killing of Al Qaeda’s top guy with Covid and I didn’t even tell jokes about it while I had Covid.”

Meyers canceled nearly a week of shows after testing positive for the virus on Wednesday July 27. It was his latst bout of Covid after contracting the virus in January.

Deadline spoke to Meyers last week and he said that he was hoping to get back into the studio before taking off for his summer break.

“I’m actually I’m going to try to hustle back and do shows the end of [this] week because otherwise this would have been a really long break. We’d like to get back and see everybody’s faces one more time before we push off,” he told Deadline.

He added it would be nice to be back with his staff after scoring a major Emmy nomination in the main late-night category.

Last night, he had Billy Porter and Jane Mayer in the studio. Porter revealed that he snuck off to Chicago for an audition when he was 16 and New Yorker writer Mayer called out the self-policing of the Supreme Court.