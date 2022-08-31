‘Servant’ Star Nell Tiger Free To Star In ‘Omen’ Prequel ‘First Omen’ For 20th Century

EXCLUSIVE: Following her breakout role in the Apple TV+ series Servant, Nell Tiger Free has found her first leading role in a major studio film. Sources tell Deadline that she is set to star in 20th Century’s First Omen, a prequel to the classic horror franchise The Omen. Arkasha Stevenson will make her feature directing debut on the pic and will also handle the rewrite alongside writing partner Tim Smith. Smith is set to executive produce, with Phantom Four producing.

David S. Goyer and Keith Levine are producing for Phantom Four, with Gracie Wheelan overseeing for the production label.

The original 1976 movie, a hit in its day which grossed over $60 million at the domestic box office (unadjusted for inflation) and starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick and Harvey Stephens, follows an American ambassador who believes his 5-year-old son is the Antichrist.

The pic spawned two sequels — 1978’s Damien: Omen II ($26.5M domestic box office) and 1981’s The Final Conflict ($20.5M) as well as 2006 reboot that grossed $120M worldwide and starred Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles and David Thewlis. There have been other follow-ups on the small screen.

Exact plot details at where the new film picks up is being kept under wraps.

Following her acting debut on Game of Thrones, Free put everyone on notice in the industry as the nanny with a secret on the hit Apple series Servant. This show continues to be one of the streamer’s bigger hits and just wrapped its fourth and final season, which is due to premiere next year. She also appeared opposite Miles Teller in the Amazon series Too Old to Die Young.

Free is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and Granderson Des Rochers.