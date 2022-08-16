Sera Tabb Joins Wattpad Webtoon As Global Head Of TV & Company Launches Animation Division

EXCLUSIVE: Wattpad Webtoon Studios has made a number of hires including a global head of television and launched an animation division.

It comes after the company, which was formed by a merger of social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic platform Webtoon, hired David Madden as head of global entertainment.

Sera Tabb has joined as Head of Global Television. Tabb was previously SVP, Development at Picture Perfect Federation and has worked on projets such as Oscar-winner Coda. She has also previously worked at Global Road, Skydance Media, Sony Pictures Television and UTA.

She will oversee all aspects of development across the studio’s growing slate of series adaptations from Webtoon’s global IP catalog and Wattpad webnovels.

Separately, the company has launched a new animation division with Taylor Grant set as Head of Global Animation. Grant, who was previously head of Webtoon Studios, will oversee IP development on all animated film and television projects, including serving as exec producer on the upcoming animated series adaptation of Rachel Smythe’s Webtoon series Lore Olympus, co-produced with The Jim Henson Company.

Lindsey Weems Ramey has been promoted to Head of Global Film. Weems Ramey was previously Director of Content Development and Production at Wattpad Studios and has worked on feature Float, based on Kate Marchant’s romance.

Grant, Tabb and Ramey will all report to Madden.

Elsewhere, Criswell Fiordalis has been named Head of Finance and Strategy, Austin Wong has been named Head of Legal and Business Affairs, Jess Brinder as Director of International Business Development, Bego Robles as Director of International Development and Production and Entertainment Publicity Lead Ellen Kuni.

“Millions of fans around the world have fallen in love with the storytelling on WEBTOON and Wattpad,” said Aron Levitz, President, Wattpad Webtoon Studios. “These are incredible narratives that have created massive global fan communities, built around creative storytellers whose work is changing the landscape for comics and fiction everywhere. We’ve put together a world-class team to bring this content to market and bring those fan communities their favourite stories in new formats. With David at the helm, and Sera, Taylor, and Lindsey heading up our newly formed divisions, we’ll continue to make some of the most exciting entertainment on the planet.”