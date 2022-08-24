‘Secret Headquarters’ With Owen Wilson Sets Streaming Record On Paramount+

Secret Headquarters, starring Owen Wilson, has set a record on Paramount+ as the most-watched original movie in the first seven days since its release on the streaming platform.

“Secret Headquarters has rocketed to superhero status on Paramount+ as a must-watch summer family film, breaking the viewership record for an original movie in the first week of release,” Domenic DiMeglio, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Paramount Streaming, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled audiences have fallen in love with this fun, action-packed adventure.”

The family action comedy produced by Paramount Pictures also stars Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Michael Peña (Narcos: México), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), Kezii Curtis (Charm City Kings) and Jessie Mueller (Waitress).

Secret Headquarters revolves around Charlie and his friends who discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world.

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman directed the movie with the story by Christopher Yost and screenplay by Yost and Josh Koenigsberg, Joost and Schulman. Pic is produced by Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, and executive produced by Scott Lumpkin and Orlee-Rose Strauss.

The movie is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will be launching later this year in additional international territories where the service is available.